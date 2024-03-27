(Bloomberg) -- UniCredit SpA is close to locking in more favorable terms in its dealings with Nexi SpA while expanding the partnership, in a move that could secure the Italian payment specialist’s cornerstone contract in the country.

The revised agreement would strengthen an accord UniCredit struck in 2021 with SIA — which was later absorbed into Nexi — for processing transactions while also extending the deal geographically, according to people with knowledge of the discussions.

Negotiations are continuing and a final accord hasn’t been signed yet, the people said, asking not to be named discussing private talks.

Representatives for the companies declined to comment.

A revised agreement could end months of uncertainty on the future of Nexi’s partnership with its main client in Italy, after Bloomberg reported that UniCredit asked the payment firm to reshape the accord by renegotiating financial terms and investing in innovation.

Read More: UniCredit Seeks Better Terms on Nexi Processing Services Deal

UniCredit in 2021 extended its deal with SIA until 2036, before the payment companies completed their merger. Andrea Orcel took over as UniCredit’s chief executive officer a few months later and has since been reviewing a number of the lender’s contracts.

Strengthening Partnership

“We value positively a strengthening of the partnership,” Luigi Tramontana, an analyst at Banca Akros, wrote in a note Wednesday that cited the Bloomberg report. The analyst reiterated a “buy” recommendation on Nexi with a target price of €8.5 ($9.2).

Nexi rose as much as 2.5% in Milan trading on Wednesday, while UniCredit shares were little changed.

Milan-based UniCredit sold its processing services to SIA for €500 million in 2016, agreeing to a multiyear partnership for processing transactions using debit, credit and prepaid cards. The accord also included management of point-of-sale terminals and ATMs.

As CEO, Orcel has shaken up outsourcing deals and partnerships in businesses such as payments, asset management and insurance in a bid to boost efficiency by internalizing some operations. That has reduced the bank’s roster of partners and improved terms of existing accords.

Nexi, which has also been at the center of speculation on possible takeover interest from CVC Capital Partners and other funds, impaired its goodwill in the fourth quarter, as Europe’s fintech industry comes under pressure after a boom during the pandemic years.

(Updates with analyst comment in fourth paragraph, shares in fifth.)

