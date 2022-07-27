(Bloomberg) -- UniCredit SpA posted second-quarter profit that doubled analyst expectations, prompting the lender to lift its full-year target in anticipation of further gains from rising interest rates in Europe.

Net income was 2 billion euros ($2 billion), compared with the 1.02 billion euros estimated by analysts. Above-expectation revenues, the absence of fresh loan-loss provisions, and the performance of the bank’s Russia subsidiary, boosted the result. The full-year adjusted profit target excluding Russia now stands at 4 billion euros, up from 3.3 billion euros previously.

With businesses across the region including Germany and the home market of Italy, UniCredit is poised to benefit from the European Central Bank’s response to surging inflation. Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel has also hedged his bets on Russia by holding off for now on the full-scale exit that rival Societe Generale SA has started, earning revenues while reducing the size of that business.

“On the back of our excellent performance and a more supportive interest rate environment we have improved our 2022 guidance,” Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel said in the statement.

Since taking the helm of Milan-based UniCredit last year, Orcel has exited businesses and cut jobs in non-core locations such as New York and Tokyo, shifting to more lucrative products and capital-light activities. The CEO has buoyed investors by rolling out one of the most generous shareholder payouts in Europe worth at least 16 billion euros through 2024.

The bank said it intends to go ahead with a remaining 1 billion-euro share buyback on 2021 earnings, and has submitted a request for ECB authorization. It plans to call an extraordinary meeting in the third quarter to seek shareholders approval.

Russia Boost

While UniCredit is speeding up the de-risking of Russian operations by reducing its total exposure by an additional 2.7 billion euros since March, the local subsidiary is delivering higher profit and generating capital buffers.

The unit’s profit rose to 346 million euros on higher revenues and a release of provisioning due to the shrinking loan portfolio.

UniCredit, Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International AG and Societe Generale were the top Western European lenders in Russia on the eve of the invasion of Ukraine. UniCredit took almost 2 billion euros of charges on its unit in the first quarter in attempt to head-off a complete loss of the business there. Yet in the meantime, the exit of rivals and policy actions to limit the effect of sanctions is aiding UniCredit’s activities there.

Read More: UniCredit Mulls a Russia Exit That It Can Reverse After War

Bloomberg reported earlier this month that Orcel is considering selling its Russian unit through a structure that would allow it to repurchase it later.

SocGen agreed to sell Rosbank PJSC unit to the investment firm of Russia’s richest man, Vladimir Potanin. Raiffeisen has said it’s considering a sale, as well as alternatives that could see it retain ownership.

Capital Generation

UniCredit strengthened its capital buffers in the second quarter, with the common equity tier 1 ratio, a key measure of financial strength, up to 15.73% from 14% at the end of March, driven by organic capital generation and a positive impact from Russian operations.

Cleaning up the bank still remains a key objective. Despite not booking additional provisioning in the quarter, its non-performing loan ratio declined to 2.8% in the period.

Revenue rose 9% from a year earlier to 4.78 billion euros, on higher income from lending and a strong increase in client-driven trading.

