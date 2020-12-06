UniCredit’s Next CEO Must Have Have Inclusive Style, Padoan Says

(Bloomberg) --

UniCredit SpA Chairman-designate Pier Carlo Padoan said the Italian lender’s next chief executive officer must have international recognition and an “inclusive” leadership style.

“She or he needs to have a strong international standing, deep knowledge of the banking system, inclusive leadership and strategic vision,” Padoan said in an interview with Corriere della Sera. The former Italian finance minister has started meetings with the bank’s biggest investors, including institutional funds and foundations, to reassure them on the bank’s future and share his thoughts about the profile of the next CEO, Il Sole 24 Ore reported Sunday.

UniCredit has been roiled by Jean Pierre Mustier’s surprise announcement that he wouldn’t seek a third term as CEO, with its shares tanking amid speculation that the bank would now go ahead with a government-suggested purchase of bailed-out lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA.

Padoan, who oversaw Italy’s 5.4 billion-euro ($6.6 billion) rescue of Monte Paschi in 2017, says “political interference did not play any role in the decisions we took at Unicredit -- neither about top-level jobs, nor any options that were brought to the scrutiny of the board.”

He says Mustier resigned because his views differed from that of the board, especially “around the steps to be taken for the M&A strategy outside Italy.”

“The strategy per se is not in question, we agree on that,” Padoan added. “Different views emerged on how to pursue it.”

UniCredit’s chairman-designate is a lawmaker for the ruling Democratic Party, the same party of Finance Minister Roberto Gualtieri, who is pushing to conclude Italy’s sale of Monte Paschi by 2021 as demanded by the European Union.

