(Bloomberg) -- UniCredit SpA Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel said he’s “certain” to hit his profitability goals despite heightened geopolitical uncertainty due to the efficiency gains he’s pushed through.

“Regardless of what the environment is, we will outperform in terms of delivery because of what we have done and continue to do,” Orcel said in an interview with Bloomberg Television in Davos on Thursday. “A lot of the effects of the transformation are still to be translated into financial results.”

Italy’s second-largest lender is riding high on the back of surging interest-rate income and the effects of a revamp that Orcel began when he took over the bank in 2021. He’s implemented the most generous stock buyback plan of any European bank, planning to hand out at least €6.5 billion ($7.1 billion) for 2023 via dividends and share purchases.

UniCredit set a 2023 goal of at least €7.25 billion in net profit and revenue topping €22 billion. The CEO said in a Bloomberg interview in November that the bank will continue to ratchet up those targets.

M&A

With some €10 billion in spare cash on hand, investors are looking for any M&A moves that Orcel may make. On Thursday an Italian newspaper reported that a US bank may be building as much as a 10% stake in Italy’s Banca Popolare di Sondrio in preparation for a deal involving an Italian bank, potentially UniCredit.

In the interview with Bloomberg, Orcel denied that UniCredit itself was buying any Popolare Sondrio shares.

The executive said that the bank is constantly looking at possible M&A options in the 13 markets where it operates and has identified what can be strategic, “but valuations are misaligned.”

“There is a lot of intermediary and a lot of noise of people who try to create transactions, but the numbers don’t fit,” Orcel said, adding that the bank is “interested in everything at the right price.”

The chief executive added that the bank is currently looking at its exposure in Russia and will give an update on its plans for the unit there along with fourth quarter results.

“Our strategy and commitment has not changed,” Orcel said. The bank has cut its exposure in Russia “in an orderly fashion and we will continue to do that.”

