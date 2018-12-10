(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s woes may cost UniCredit SpA more than 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) this year after its local venture sought funds for a second time in eight months.

Italy’s biggest bank plans to buy about 40 percent of $1 billion in additional Tier 1 bonds that Turkish unit Yapi Kredi is planning to sell, according to two people with knowledge of the plan. Koc Holding AS, the Italian lender’s partner in the joint venture, is said to be buying the same amount.

The Istanbul-based lender is tapping its owners for a second time after it raised a similar amount of funds through a rights offer that cost UniCredit about 330 million euros in April. In addition to the funding of Yapi Kredi, squeezed by the lira’s plunge, UniCredit also took a surprise 850 million-euro charge in the third quarter to revalue its stake in the bank.

Last month UniCredit turned to Pacific Investment Management Co. to raise $3 billion through five-year bonds at a cost that was six times greater than what it paid in January amid stress in the market. Pimco was the sole buyer of the bank’s surprise sale, people with knowledge of the transaction have said.

UniCredit Chief Executive Officer Jean-Pierre Mustier said last month his bank was ready to increase his bet on Turkey’s economy as the bank plans to keep its stake in Yapi and will support any recapitalization the lender may need. Yapi contributed about 200 million euros in the first nine months to UniCredit’s profit.

UniCredit bought a stake in Yapi Kredi with Koc Holding AS in 2005 and each investor holds half of about the 80 percent jointly owned stake. Last month, Mustier called the bank’s outlook on Turkey and trading revenue “super conservative” and said management expects some upside on Yapi Kredi. The CEO also said he isn’t planning to make additional impairments of its stake in the Turkish bank even if it faces more market turbulence.

--With assistance from Ercan Ersoy and Kerim Karakaya.

To contact the reporter on this story: Sonia Sirletti in Milan at ssirletti@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Dale Crofts at dcrofts@bloomberg.net, Keith Campbell

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.