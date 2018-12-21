UniCredit Said to Sell Up to $1.1 Billion of German Properties

(Bloomberg) -- UniCredit SpA is seeking to sell as much as 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) of German real-estate assets as part of plans to boost capital, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The Italian bank is working with real estate company Cushman & Wakefield on the sale of office buildings and bank branches belonging to its HypoVereinsbank unit, the people said, asking not to be identified as the process is private. The sale involves about 30 assets and formally begins next month, they said.

UniCredit Chief Executive Officer Jean Pierre Mustier is taking steps to shore up capital after announcing a surprise 850 million-euro ($971 million) write-down on its Turkish unit and provisions related to U.S. sanctions last month. Disposals of specific assets, including real estate and additional cost cutting were among measures Mustier announced in November to protect capital.

UniCredit declined to comment, while Cushman & Wakefield wasn’t immediately available to comment.

UniCredit is also seeking to sell its Austrian credit-card business, people with knowledge of the matter have said. HSBC Holdings Plc, which is working with the firm on the sale of Vienna-based Card Complete Service Bank AG, is sending information about the business to possible buyers, the people said earlier this month.

--With assistance from Boris Groendahl, Patrick Winters, Jan-Henrik Förster and Jack Sidders.

