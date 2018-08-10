UniCredit Says It Focused on Turkey, Russia Political Risks

(Bloomberg) -- UniCredit SpA is paying particular attention to geopolitical risks in the areas where it operates, especially Turkey and Russia, the Italian bank said in its first-half financial report.

The bank’s risk-management group is also focused on the consequences of Brexit and regulatory risks, according to the report, which was published Friday. The bank posted second-quarter results on Tuesday.

