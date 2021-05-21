(Bloomberg) -- UniCredit SpA shocked investors with a decision to skip a coupon payment on $3.6 billion of hybrid bonds due later this month, eroding confidence in the Italian bank after it had earlier indicated it planned to honor the commitment.

The Milan-based lender will avoid paying out around 30 million euros ($36.7 million) on the quarterly coupon due May 25 because it reported a net loss for last year, one of the conditions under which it can miss obligations on the 2.98 billion-euros of notes, according to a statement emailed to Bloomberg.

The notes dropped further on Friday morning, after registering their biggest decline since October on Thursday.

The apparent u-turn by Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel, one of his first big moves just weeks after taking the top job at the bank, raises questions about the rationale for disappointing investors after the lender said in February that it intended to pay it. The decision also threatens to damage trust in UniCredit’s Additional Tier 1 bonds, a separate type of security that lenders are issuing to boost capital reserves.

“The fact they are not paying is crazy,” said Jerome Legras, a managing partner and head of research at ‎Axiom Alternative Investments, which holds some of the notes. “Why would we trust them on AT1 bonds?”

UniCredit took steps last year to update terms of the so-called CASHES, short for Convertible and Subordinated Hybrid Equity-Linked Securities, allowing it to pay the coupons even if it failed to make a profit or distribute a dividend.

The CASHES bonds, which were issued in 2008, had already been the subject of controversy after a London hedge fund accused the bank in 2018 of boosting its capital strength by misclassifying them. The issue fizzled after the European Banking Authority sided with the bank, saying it found “no clear evidence” to support the hedge fund’s claim.

The bonds have fallen more than 8 cents on the euro to about 52.5 cents since Thursday afternoon, according to prices compiled by Bloomberg, the lowest since February.

“While this can be a negative surprise for the CASHES bond holder, this should not affect the bank’s ability to pay dividend on 2021 profit nor impact the announced buyback,” Azzurra Guelfi, an analyst at Citigroup Inc., wrote in a note Friday.

UniCredit plans to distribute 447 million euros in a mix of cash dividends and share buybacks on 2020 earnings to comply with the European Central Bank’s limits on capital returns. Once that ban is lifted, UniCredit plans an additional 652 million-euro buyback.

The bank, earlier this month, joined European peers in posting stronger-than-expected first quarter results amid a surge in trading and lower provisions for bad loans.

Mitsubishi UFJ Investor Services & Banking (Luxembourg) SA, which is acting on a fiduciary basis on the notes, couldn’t be reached for comment.

