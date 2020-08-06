(Bloomberg) -- UniCredit SpA rebounded from its biggest loss in three years, with better-than expected profit and stronger capital after Chief Executive Officer Jean Pierre Mustier took large provisions to cover bad loans in the first quarter.

Second-quarter net income totaled 420 million euros ($499 million) the bank said on Thursday, as rising trading income offset lower earnings from lending and fees. That beat analyst estimates for profit of 235 million euros.

Lenders across Europe have revealed weakening loan books and announced increased provisions and writedowns as the virus hit economies across the region. UniCredit set aside more money than many of its competitors in the quarter through March in what Mustier described as a “prudent” approach to the growing crisis.

UniCredit reiterated that the bank can reach 75% to 80% of its original net income goal for next year, or 3 billion euros to 3.5 billion euros. In March, the CEO said the bank isn’t setting new targets for 2020 as uncertainty remains too high, and he will provide an update of strategic plan by early next year.

The CET1 ratio, a key measure of financial strength, rose to 13.85% from 13.44%.

Italy’s economy went into Europe’s longest lockdown to combat the coronavirus a few months after Mustier set out a new strategy to improve profitability and increase shareholder payouts. UniCredit won’t pay dividends or buy back shares in 2020 to comply with the European Central Bank’s wishes. The lender plans to reinstate its capital distribution policy from 2021 if the ECB doesn’t extend its de-facto ban to that year and beyond.

