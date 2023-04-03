(Bloomberg) -- UniCredit SpA has appointed Patrik Zeigherman as head of advisory and capital markets for Germany, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News.

Zeigherman joins from Nomura Holdings Inc., where he most recently led industrials dealmaking in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and was head of investment banking for Germany and Austria.

Earlier in his career, Zeigherman worked at banks including Citigroup Inc. and Société Générale SA. He will be based in Munich.

UniCredit has also hired Rafael Szczepaniak from UBS Group AG as a vice chairman and senior originator in its advisory and capital markets business, according to the memo. Milan-based Szczepaniak has previously also worked at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Bank of America Corp.

Both Zeigherman and Szczepaniak will report to Samuel Kendall, UniCredit’s head of advisory and capital markets. A spokesperson for the Italian bank confirmed the contents of the memo.

