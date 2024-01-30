(Bloomberg) -- UniCredit SpA plans to invest €1 billion ($1.1 billion) for a campus in Milan that will house its new headquarters and bring together employees currently spread across two towers and other buildings in Italy’s financial hub, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The funds will be on top of about €500 million that Italy’s second biggest bank spent to acquire two abandoned railway yards in the city, the people said, asking to not be named discussing private matters. UniCredit bought the area known as “Scalo Farini” in December, one of the biggest redevelopment projects in the city.

Part of the 620,000 square-meter property will house the bank’s campus, while other parts will be developed for different purposes, with Prelios acting as manager and Hines as developer. UniCredit is the sole investor in the project. Some of the money the bank plans to invest will go toward reclaiming the area and preparing it for development, the people said.

A spokesman for UniCredit declined to comment.

UniCredit joins peers in deciding to own its main buildings instead of renting, a trend that has been supported by accounting changes that made ownership more convenient. The new headquarters, which will be developed with an eye toward sustainability and post-pandemic working flexibility, will allow the bank to cut 30% of annual management costs for its Milan buildings, the people said.

Banks across Europe are on the hunt for more sustainable buildings to lure back employees with attractive and modern headquarters, reflecting hybrid working patterns. In London, HSBC Holdings Plc and law firm Clifford Chance are planning to leave some of the towers in Canary Wharf for smaller offices close to the city center.

UniCredit’s campus will include apartments for employees who aren’t based in Milan, the people said. The bank plans to complete the project by 2030, which would allow it to exit a rental agreement costing more than €40 million a year for three towers in Milan’s Piazza Gae Aulenti. UniCredit will also move people from its building in the Lampugnano area and other minor corporate offices in the city.

--With assistance from Jack Sidders.

