(Bloomberg) -- UniCredit SpA intends to return at least 16 billion euros ($18.1 billion) to shareholders by 2024, effectively doubling rewards as part of a new strategic plan focused on organic growth.

The Milan-based lender is seeking to distribute 100% of underlying profit in a mix of cash dividends and share buybacks on 2021 earnings, compared with the previous guidance of 50%, according to a statement on Thursday. The payout ratio for this year also beats that of its main Italian rival, Intesa Sanpaolo SpA.

Nine months into the job, UniCredit Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel is ramping up the incentives for investors compared with his predecessor Jean Pierre Mustier and setting the bank on a cost-efficiency and profitability drive. The collapse of talks to acquire Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA from the Italian state in October leaves Orcel with a freer hand to reshape Italy’s second-largest lender.

UniCredit is “pursuing a capital-light model with sustainability embedded throughout,” Orcel said in the statement. “With this strategy we will deliver materially increased and growing shareholder returns while growing our business and maintaining capital strength.”

UniCredit shares jumped as much as 5.3% in Milan, trading at 12.13 euros as of 10:09 a.m.

Profit distribution of 3.7 billion euros is expected for 2022, with around 70% of underlying profit to be distributed via buybacks. Total distribution is expected to progressively increase from 2023, the bank said. The lender is targeting a return on tangible equity of 10% by 2024, compared with the 7.9% it attained in the first nine months of this year.

