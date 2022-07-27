(Bloomberg) -- UniCredit SpA intends to go ahead with a remaining 1 billion-euro ($1 billion) share buyback on 2021 earnings, and has submitted a request for authorization to the European Central Bank.

Italy’s second biggest lender plans call an extraordinary meeting on Sept. 14 to seek shareholder approval, it said in a statement Wednesday.

The bank, which has rolled out one of the most generous shareholder payouts in Europe worth at least 16 billion euros through 2024, completed the first tranche of 1.6 billion euros buyback of stock in July. Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel said in May that though he was confident of completing buyback on 2021 earnings, it was subject to Russia performance.

In the second quarter UniCredit posted second-quarter profit that doubled analyst expectations with the bank’s Russia subsidiary delivering a net profit more than quadrupled from year earlier to to 346 million euros on higher revenues and a release of provisioning due to the shrinking loan portfolio.

