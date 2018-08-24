(Bloomberg) -- UniCredit SpA, Italy’s biggest bank, climbed in Milan trading after a report that it had hired an adviser for a possible merger with France’s Societe Generale SA, a deal rumored already two years ago.

Contacts between the two lenders to study integration and acquisition possibilities have been continuing, Italian financial newspaper MF reported, without citing anyone. Given the “delicate” nature of discussions, UniCredit has hired top advisers including Daniel Bouton, the former SocGen CEO who is now working for Rothschild & Co. SocGen is being advised by JPMorgan Chase & Co., according to MF.

Shares of both lenders rose, leading European banks higher. UniCredit gained 1.2 percent at 10:24 a.m. in Milan trading, and SocGen rose 1.2 percent in Paris.

Spokesmen for SocGen and UniCredit declined to comment. Rothschild wasn’t immediately available to comment.

UniCredit Chief Executive Officer Jean Pierre Mustier, who was head of SocGen’s corporate and investment-banking division and a member of the board before leaving the Paris-based bank in 2009, has been eyeing expansion after cleaning up the Italian lender over the past two years. Mustier told reporters this month that, once the targets for 2019 have been reached, the bank will have to chart a path to growth again.

"We want to be one of the pan-European winners,” Mustier said Aug. 7. “If it has to be done on an organic basis, we are working on that. If it has to be done on non-organic basis, we could consider that.”

Speculation about a possible combination with SocGen surfaced shortly after Mustier took over as UniCredit CEO in 2016. It was revived this year after the Financial Times reported in June that both banks are considering a merger, though discussions were at an early stage and the lenders wouldn’t be ready for a deal for at least another year.

Mustier believes strongly in the benefits of a tie-up with SocGen, which would push the lender into a more pan-European direction, MF said. He may face opposition from Italy’s nationalist government, the paper said.

