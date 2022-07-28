(Bloomberg) -- A unidentified drone was spotted twice flying over Dongyin island on Thursday, according to a statement from the Taiwan Ministry of National Defense.

The government couldn’t rule out the possibility that the unmanned aircraft was used to test Taiwan’s response measures, the statement said.

The military immediately sent out an alert and said it would ensure the safety of the guarded region, according to the statement.

Earlier in February it was reported that a Chinese civilian aircraft flown near a Taiwan-held island not far from the Chinese coast was likely meant to serve as provocation or a test of Taiwan’s combat readiness, Taiwan military officials said.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could make a visit to Taiwan next month, a possibility that’s raising tension between China and the US. US President Joe Biden and Chinese Leader Xi Jinping held their first conversation since March on Thursday, a call that was intended to keep relations between the two countries stable.

