(Bloomberg) -- Unifin Financiera SAB said it is seeking bankruptcy protection from a Mexico court as potential legal action from creditors threatens the non-bank lender’s debt restructuring process.

A Mexico City court accepted its voluntary bankruptcy petition, known in Mexico as concurso mercantil, according to a Mexico stock exchange filing Tuesday. The lender, which focuses on leasing equipment to small- and medium-sized companies, said it is still evaluating possible debtor-in-possession financing to minimize the disruption in its operations and finances.

“Unifin has the firm intention to continue the dialogue and negotiations with its creditors and their advisers during the concurso mercantile procedure,” with the aim of reaching a court approved restructuring deal, the company said.

Unifin’s bonds tumbled after it said it would halt bond payments in August, marking the third Mexican non-bank lender to default since last year. The defaults have sparked a crisis of investor confidence in the nation’s less-regulated lenders, sending bonds across the sector lower.

The company had said that it was trying to reach a deal with creditors. A standstill agreement with holders of a local debt issue had expired earlier this month.

“I’m sure investors would have preferred a filing in the US,” said Omar Zeolla, a strategist at Oppenheimer & Co. in New York. “It’d be more transparent for investors, more likely for the company to receive debtor-in-possession financing.”

