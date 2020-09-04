Canadian auto industry needs a serious reboot: Unifor president on the Detroit Three negotiations

TORONTO - Unifor says it will announce on Tuesday the Detroit Three automaker it will target to establish the pattern agreement in its contract talks.

The agreement reached with the first of the automakers traditionally serves as a pattern for the deals with the other companies.

The union says it will choose the company that it believes will give it the best chance to address its issues including job security, new product allocations and economic progress for its members.

Unifor began formal contract talks with the big U.S. automakers in Toronto on Aug. 12.

The union announced earlier this week that workers at all three companies have voted overwhelmingly to support strike action if needed. It has set a strike deadline of Sept. 21 at 11:59 p.m to reach an agreement with the target automaker.

Unifor represents 9,000 workers at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, 6,300 at Ford Motor Co., and 4,100 at General Motors.