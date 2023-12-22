(Bloomberg) -- Unigel Participacoes breached a covenant on its domestic notes after lower global fertilizer prices eroded its earnings and sent its leverage ratio skyrocketing.

The Brazilian chemical maker saw net debt swell to 3.86 billion reais ($791 million) at the end of the first half of the year — a 59% jump from the end of 2022, according to long-delayed second-quarter earnings posted on its website.

The surge in debt, combined with shrinking earnings, sent Unigel’s ratio of net debt to adjusted Ebitda to 7.2 times from 1.3 in December of last year. Lending agreements — known as indentures — for the company’s local notes require it to keep the ratio below or at 3.5. S&P Global Ratings has said it could peak at almost 10 times by year-end.

The increase in debt is “primarily explained by the issuance of new credit lines, the unwinding of currency swap operations, where market markings were converted into debt, and a reduction in cash during the period,” Unigel said in the release.

The company cited a downturn in the chemical sector, restrictive monetary policies globally and the slowdown in China as factors that contributed to a difficult year.

Still, earlier this month, Unigel was granted temporary protection from creditors after local bondholders declared the early maturity of some notes, a move that all accelerated the maturity of dollar debts.

Unigel is owned by the billionaire Slezynger family. Its dollar notes due in 2026 traded near par until May, when the company said its first-quarter earnings had plummeted amid plunging fertilizer prices and high interest rates at home. The bonds traded for about 30 cents on the dollar as of Friday, according to Trace data.

--With assistance from Vinícius Andrade.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.