(Bloomberg) -- Unigel Participacoes reached an agreement with some of its creditors to kick off an out-of-court restructuring, capping months of talks after the Brazilian fertilizer maker missed bond payments.

Unigel and a group of its subsidiaries have filed two plans to a Sao Paulo court, according to a statement released late Tuesday. Only certain financial creditors will have their claims restructured under the plans, it said.

The company is seeking to restructure about 3.9 billion reais ($792 million) in existing debt into new bonds and convertible notes. Unigel said it will issue at least $100 million in new notes maturing in December 2027, and those who inject money will receive a total equity stake of 50%.

The chemicals maker got the support of more than a third of its debt holders to kick off the restructuring, and now has 90 days to convince holders of more than 50% of the debt to sign off for the settlement to take effect.

Unigel rushed to pitch a last-minute deal on creditors led by Pacific Investment Management Co. to avoid filing for bankruptcy protection, Bloomberg News reported last week.

The agreement marks a turnaround for Unigel, which skipped coupon payments on its dollar and Brazilian real-denominated notes in the past few months as losses piled up due to a global downturn in fertilizer prices. It has failed to keep up with some of the terms of its debt, known as covenants, including maintaining debt levels low enough relative to a measure of earnings.

--With assistance from Leonardo Lara.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.