(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s Unigel Participacoes reported losses piled up in the third quarter as sustained lower global prices of urea and ammonia pressured the cash-strained fertilizer maker’s operations.

The company, which filed for temporary protection from creditors earlier this month, said its net loss totaled 524 million reais ($108 million) for the three-month period ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of 20 million reais a year earlier. Unigel’s net debt rose to 4.24 billion reais from 2.24 billion reais, while revenues shrank further to 972 million reais.

Results were partially affected by measures to shore up liquidity such as offering discounts to reduce stockpiles, the firm said. It had already decided to shutter some of its plants.

The release late Friday of third-quarter figures comes during the same week that Unigel unveiled second-quarter results that were also overdue, shedding some light on the damage of a downturn in the petrochemical sector.

Unigel breached lending agreements for local bonds that require it to keep the ratio below or at 3.5 times. Its dollar bonds, which last changed hands at 30 cents, already trade at distressed levels.

The Sao Paulo-based company entered a mediation process with creditors over its debt restructuring, and executions on its debt were suspended temporarily.

