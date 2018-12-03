(Bloomberg) -- A plan by Hindustan Unilever Ltd.’s parent to buy GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s Indian consumer business for 3.3 billion euros ($3.8 billion) in cash and shares is positive for the local unit’s earnings, according to analysts, even as the price tag is said to be about $1 billion more than rival Nestle SA’s offer.

Shares in Hindustan Unilever rose 4.1 percent on Monday to a record, while GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd. added 2.8 percent to its highest level since Sept. 21. In London, GlaxoSmithKline slumped 7.6 percent, the most in a decade, while Unilever NV was little changed in Amsterdam.

The buyout “is accretive from both an EPS and margin perspective” and “may lead to ~800-1000 basis points synergy on margins in a phased manner once the merger happens in 12 months time,” Jefferies analysts Varun Lohchab and Tanmay Sharma wrote in a report Monday.

Here’s What Analysts Are Saying:

Credit Suisse (Arnab Mitra)

Merger will make HUL’s food and refreshment business 1.6x larger and give it a strong nutrition brand which can be leveraged in more categories

Raises FY21 earnings estimates by 6.5 percent

Maintains neutral, lifts PT to 1,900 rupees from 1,770 rupees

Citigroup (Jamshed Dadabhoy)

Deal may take a year to complete given regulatory/shareholder approvals but it should be EPS accretive from day 1

Even without synergy benefits, the merger is EPS accretive for HUL to the extent of ~3.7% on FY21 earnings estimates

HUL may have to pay parent a royalty from Horlicks brand sales

Jefferies (Varun Lohchab)

HUL’s distribution footprint is ~3x GSK’s, so it has potential to improve sales growth

Valuations of Hindustan Unilever leave no room for error

Maintains Hold, PT 1,650 rupees

Prabhudas Lilladher (Amnish Aggarwal)

Synergy benefits will start accruing from FY21

Expects one-time dividend in FY21, given that Glaxo has cash of 38 billion rupees ($539 million) on its books and Hindustan Unilever has 80 percent dividend payout

Maintains hold, PT 1,880 rupees

