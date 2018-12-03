(Bloomberg) -- Unilever clinched a deal to add GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s Indian consumer business, including malted milk drink Horlicks, for 3.3 billion euros ($3.8 billion) in a deal that boosts the Anglo-Dutch company’s footprint in one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies.

It’s one of Unilever’s largest acquisitions under departing Chief Executive Officer Paul Polman, who in January is handing over to personal-care head Alan Jope. It’s also the first major deal since a plan to combine the company’s headquarters in the Netherlands collapsed under investor pressure in October.

The transaction strengthens Unilever’s presence in the emerging markets that account for about two-thirds of its revenue. The Dove soap maker will use cash and shares of its Indian subsidiary to take control of a new venture that includes Glaxo’s listed entity in the country.

“If you look at Unilever’s foods portfolio in India they have been seriously lagging for many years now, especially versus the global Unilever portfolio,” said Anand Shah, an analyst at Axis Capital Ltd. in Mumbai. “It’s a bid to expand the entire food pie for themselves.”

Glaxo rose 1.4 percent in early trading in London. Unilever rose 0.6 percent in Amsterdam.

India’s malt-based hot drinks segment is estimated to be worth 78.7 billion rupees ($1.1 billion), according to Euromonitor International. In addition to Horlicks, Unilever will gain the Boost brand, another leader in the segment.

Glaxo may use the proceeds to help fund its buyout of Novartis AG’s stake in their consumer-health joint venture. The pharma giant is exiting a segment that is expected to grow more slowly than in the past, as consumers switch to less sugary drinks.

Nestle SA had also shown interest in acquiring the Glaxo unit, people familiar with the talks said in November.

