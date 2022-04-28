(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning:

Unilever Plc: The consumer giant expects its costs in the second half of the year to be higher than expected due to the war in Ukraine, which will in turn, harm its profitability too.

The company plans to fight back for some of that margin by improving its pricing, mix and savings delivery over the next couple of years

Barclays Plc: The bank posted a “strong” first quarter performance, which was partly boosted by volatility from the war in Ukraine and interest rate rises driving sales to its Global Markets division.

The bank’s corporate and investment bank revenue beat analysts estimates

Standard Chartered Plc: The London-based bank expects income to climb more this year than previously predicted after beating estimates in the first quarter as trading income jumped.

J Sainsbury Plc: The supermarket warned this morning that its underlying profit before tax for the next year will be lower than the last, as the pandemic effect eases and the cost of living crisis bites.

Elsewhere: Synthomer Plc sees its continued margin growth reflecting its ability to successfully manage the inflationary environment.

Omass Therapeutics Ltd raised $100 million in a Series B financing round led by GV, Northpond Ventures and Sanofi Ventures

Inchcape Plc still sees demand ahead of supply, alongside high margins, expecting the trend to continue for at least the remainder of the year

Outside The City

Rishi Sunak said he would consider a windfall tax on the profits of energy companies if they don’t do enough to invest in developing Britain’s domestic energy supplies.

Meanwhile, Shell Plc -- stung by criticism from Ukrainian officials for trying to buy fuel that could be part-Russian -- changed the terms on which it bids for oil.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned companies not to bend to Russia’s demands to pay for gas in rubles, as the continent scrambles for a united response to Moscow’s weaponization of its energy resources. Read the latest coverage of the war in Ukraine here.

In Case You Missed It

Blackstone Inc., Carlyle Group Inc. and KKR & Co. are among the buyout firms studying a bid for Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc’s infant nutrition business, as the consumer goods company pursues one of its largest-ever disposals, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg.

And Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance offices were targeted by the U.K.’s fraud prosecutors investigating allegations of money laundering, in an escalation of the sprawling, cross-border probe.

Looking Ahead

A busy week ends with a trio of blue chip reporting first-quarter updates. NatWest Group Plc will post results, its first since it ceased being mostly owned by the U.K. government. AstraZeneca Plc and consumer group Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc will report, as it’s said to start a $10 billion-sale of its infant nutrition business.

