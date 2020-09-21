(Bloomberg) -- Shareholders in the Dutch arm of Unilever have voted in favor of unifying the company’s headquarters in the U.K., according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The vote, expected to be announced at an extraordinary general meeting Monday, advances a plan to streamline the Dove soap owner’s dual nationality, which has complicated major takeovers and disposals. It will be followed by another ballot next month, polling shareholders in the British arm.

Approval from both sides would hand a win to Chief Executive Officer Alan Jope after the company withdrew a proposal to unify its business in the Netherlands under his predecessor, Paul Polman, in 2018. That reversal came after U.K. stockholders rebelled against the company’s potentially falling out of the FTSE 100 index.

Unilever shares traded 1.1% lower Monday morning in Amsterdam, about half the decline of the Dutch benchmark stock index.

The percentage of votes in favor was not immediately available. A Unilever representative declined to comment.

Unifying Unilever’s headquarters “has been needed for at least 40 years -- the structure of the company is outdated and not competitive,” Chairman Nils Andersen said in June when the company announced its plans to do so in the U.K.

The owner of Knorr stock cubes and Axe shower gel has maintained dual bases since the 1930 merger of Margarine Unie of the Netherlands and U.K. soapmaker Lever Brothers.

Unilever’s streamlining plan still faces another potential hurdle in the form of a so-called departure tax proposed by the Dutch opposition Green Party. The company has said the plan would make a move to London prohibitively expensive, but the legislation is in the early stages.

