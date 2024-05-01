(Bloomberg) -- Unilever Plc’s move to dial back environmental commitments drew protests at the company’s annual meeting, even as shareholders of the maker of Dove soap and Magnum ice cream approved the softer targets.

Demonstrators interrupted the London gathering Wednesday, singing “Power to the People,” shouting “no to plastic” and demanding a more ambitious commitment from the consumer goods company.

Some other shareholders expressed impatience with the protesters. The company’s new climate transition action plan was approved by investors representing 68% of the share capital.

It was a clash of Unilever old and new: The company has long framed itself as a corporate trailblazer on environmental, social and governance issues. Under pressure from frustrated shareholders, new Chief Executive Officer Hein Schumacher has watered down ESG commitments.

Read More: ESG Poster Child Unilever Waters Down Green Pledges

At the annual gathering, Schumacher repeatedly highlighted what he said was Unilever’s leadership in sustainability.

“I welcome your presence at the meeting,” he said in response to one of the activists. “I really do. But in a way, you are at the wrong meeting. There are many other companies that you need to talk to.”

The protesters included a group called Milieudefensie, the Dutch branch of Friends of the Earth. They demanded that Unilever agree to a more stringent carbon reduction plan, and called on the company to stop buying palm oil from an Indonesian producer accused of deforestation and land grabs.

Unilever has vowed to achieve net zero status by 2039, ahead of the 2050 target for food companies Nestle SA and Danone SA.

Read More: Nestlé Says It Will Drop Palm Oil Supplier Accused of Abuses

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.