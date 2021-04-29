(Bloomberg) -- Unilever Plc’s India unit posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, boosted by a consumption boom early this year -- a period of relative calm before a deadly second wave started devastating the country.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Asia’s biggest maker of personal care products by market value, posted a 41% jump in net income to 21.4 billion rupees ($289 million) in the quarter ended March 31, according to an exchange filing Thursday. That beat the 19.7-billion-rupee profit forecast by analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Revenue rose 34% to 119.5 billion rupees, compared to the same period last year.

The maker of Dove soaps and Cornetto ice-creams, benefited from a shopping spree in the first three months of this year, when new coronavirus infections had ebbed to less than 20,000 cases on most days. Indians also started filling up malls and restaurants, coming out in large numbers after being grounded for weeks in the world’s largest lockdown last year.

“Packaged foods, health supplements, edible oil, immunity boosting product have continued the stronger growth” in the fourth quarter for consumer goods companies, Sanjay Manyal, an analyst at ICICI Securities Ltd. in Mumbai, wrote in a report this month.“Some discretionary categories like cosmetics, skin care, juices would have also witnessed stronger growth due to pent-up consumption.”

With India now battling a record-breaking 300,000-plus cases every day for the past week and its central bank warning of possible supply chain disruptions, analysts see headwinds ahead. While the Narendra Modi-led government has not indicated a repeat of last year’s strict action, various states have been imposing lockdown-like restrictions to curb the virus. A national lockdown last year pummeled Hindustan Unilever’s earnings.

“We have a middling scenario where we have restrictions, activity is restrained, but at the same time the government is unable to completely contain the numbers -- they continue to go up at a pretty alarming rate,” Barclays Plc Chief India Economist Rahul Bajoria said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Tuesday.

