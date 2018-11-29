(Bloomberg) -- Unilever named personal-care chief Alan Jope to succeed Paul Polman as CEO, choosing a safe pair of hands to guide the consumer-goods giant into the future after a turbulent period.

Jope, 54, is a surprise choice to run the maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, as market speculation had focused on other internal candidates. He takes over after Polman, who is 62, fended off an unwanted takeover bid from Kraft Heinz Co. and backed down on a plan to consolidate the Anglo-Dutch company’s headquarters in Rotterdam.

The appointment of Jope, who’s sought to increase Unilever’s profitability by assembling a division called Prestige through acquisitions of high-end skin-care brands such as Ren and Dermalogica, comes at a time when activist investors and acquisitive companies like Kraft are pushing the industry to widen profit margins. Polman, who has run the company for nearly a decade, has been a champion of sustainability initiatives.

Jope used to run the company’s China operations, whose performance under the CEO-in-waiting has received praise from Polman. The executive also has experience in the company’s food arm, giving him knowledge of both of its key business areas. But market speculation had focused on other internal candidates such as Chief Financial Officer Graeme Pitkethly and food and refreshments chief Nitin Paranjpe.

The personal care division was the company’s largest last year, with sales of 20.7 billion euros ($23.6 billion), almost double the food business and just under half the company’s total revenue. The unit has become a breeding ground for British CEOs, with previous leader Dave Lewis being named head of Tesco Plc in 2014.

The appointment is effective Jan 1. Polman will support the transition in the first half of 2019, the company said.

