Unilever, Nestle, PepsiCo Should Do More to Lower Prices, French Official Says

(Bloomberg) -- French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said multinational food companies Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc. and Unilever Plc should do more to cut food prices after the government agreed to bigger rollbacks with other producers.

Following meetings with the French government this week, supermarkets and consumer goods groups committed to freeze or reduce prices on some 5,000 food items, from around 1,500 currently, Le Maire said.

He praised Italian pasta company Barilla Holding SpA for agreeing to price cuts, and then scolded other food producers for their unwillingness to do as much.

“There are other industrial groups, which I would like to mention, that don’t play ball and could do more,” Le Maire said in an interview on France2 television. “I’m thinking about Unilever, Nestle, Pepsico, which are very large multinationals that did a little bit but not much. I think they could do much more.”

French inflation accelerated in August, largely due to rising energy costs, but food price increases also rose from July. Over the past year, food prices rose more than any other sector, up 11.1%, provisional data released Thursday show.

The government has shown itself to be particularly concerned with food inflation. The current agreement is the second one since June with the retail industry to try to limit prices in the sector.

Le Maire added that negotiations on retail prices would be brought forward from September in an effort to see food prices start to decline by January 2024.

