(Bloomberg) -- Unilever named Royal FrieslandCampina boss Hein Schumacher as its next chief executive officer, bringing forward Alan Jope’s replacement after strategy mishaps drew the ire of investors including Nelson Peltz.

The CEO of the Dutch dairy and nutrition company will replace Jope on July 1, after a one-month handover, Unilever said Monday.

Unilever is accelerating its plan to replace its CEO as the Dove soap maker tries to offset the highest inflation in four decades with price increases. Schumacher, 51, has experience working at H.J. Heinz and grocer Royal Ahold NV. While being an external candidate, he began his career at Unilever in finance.

The appointment of Schumacher comes after a difficult period for Unilever and Jope. The departing CEO angered shareholders with a failed attempt to takeover the consumer healthcare unit of GSK, which has since been spun off to create a new entity called Haleon Plc. Unilever is also having to grapple with intense cost pressure which has seen the relationship between producers and supermarket clients become difficult.

Unilever shares were little changed in morning trading.

Unilever is also facing pressure from one of the most feared activist investors on Wall Street. Nelson Peltz built up a stake through his Trian fund and joined the board in the aftermath of the failed deal. Jope announced plans to depart in September and is leaving after 37 years.

Unilever’s shares are trading at about the same level as when Jope became CEO at the start of 2019.

The activist investor welcomed Schumacher’s appointment Monday.

“Like all of my fellow Unilever directors, I strongly support Hein as our new CEO and look forward to working closely with him to drive significant sustainable stakeholder value,” Peltz said in a statement.

The incoming CEO has worked at FrieslandCampina since 2014. Analysts welcomed the appointment of an external chief executive, albeit one they did not know well — the Dutch dairy company is unlisted.

“We think Unilever needs a cultural and organizational shake up,” RBC analyst James Edwardes Jones said. “That said, we think it will be a while before any results materialize at Unilever. It usually takes about 18 months before we see evidence of improved execution and a re-rating of the shares of a consumer staples company.”

Jope has suffered a string of other challenges recently,including a dispute with subsidiary Ben & Jerry’s. The ice cream maker retained control over its social mission and in 2021 said it would no longer sell in the occupied Palestinian territories, upsetting Jerusalem and some of Unilever’s US shareholders. The dispute was settled confidentially in December.

Given Schumacher’s background in food, the appointment is likely to revive the debate over whether Unilever should split its foods business from its personal care lines, or at least sell off its ice cream division.

Under Jope, Unilever about two years ago chose a single base in the UK that streamlined its previous Anglo-Dutch structure. The company previously backed away from a plan to consolidate in Rotterdam amid opposition from UK investors. The company has maintained significant operations in the Netherlands since then, however.

