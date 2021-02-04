(Bloomberg) -- Unilever restored its forecast for multiyear sales growth, signaling confidence in its ability to emerge from the pandemic in stronger shape after dropping its guidance last year.

The company said Thursday it’s returning to a previous target for annual underlying growth of 3% to 5%. Profit should increase at a faster rate, Unilever also forecast.

Unilever also outlined key focus areas, including plant-based foods and high-end beauty, as it seeks faster growth from categories increasingly in vogue with millennial shoppers. Such products helped advance underlying sales by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, beating the consensus analyst estimate for 3.2%

The maker of Knorr stock cubes is giving its first quarterly financial report since completing the consolidation of its headquarters in London that ended its longstanding Anglo-Dutch structure.

The results show the dramatic impact of the coronavirus on demand for the company’s hygiene and cleansing products, which include Lifebuoy soap and Domestos toilet cleaner. In the first quarter of last year, Unilever reported its slowest quarterly sales growth in a decade.

Chief Executive Officer Alan Jope is also seeking to prioritize the company’s e-commerce business, which expanded as its Magnum and Ben & Jerry’s ice-cream brands were added to orders from pizza partners such as Domino’s.

Unilever is also doubling down on key markets such as the U.S., China and India, which the company said will be the principal drivers of growth in the near-term. Last month, its affiliate in India, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., reported earnings that jumped by about a fifth. That was less than analysts expected due to inflation, which dented the company’s ability to increase prices.

