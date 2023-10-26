Unilever Rules Out Big M&A as New CEO Sets Out His Strategy

(Bloomberg) -- Unilever Plc named a new chief financial officer and replaced division heads as new Chief Executive Officer Hein Schumacher promised to revive a company whose ability to win market share dropped to a record low.

The Dutch executive said Thursday Unilever will focus investment on its top 30 brands, which represent around three-quarters of revenue, to drive growth, while paring back other parts of its portfolio.

Schumacher ruled out any major acquisitions and maintained the company’s long-term sales guidance as he spends more on marketing to restore competitiveness, resisting the temptation to blow Unilever’s cash pile on a flashy deal.

The new approach marks a departure from the strategy of previous CEO Alan Jope, who was criticized for a failed effort to buy GSK Plc’s former consumer health business. Jope also emphasized the social purpose of Unilever’s brands, which some investors said came at the expense of profitability.

Unilever shares fell as much as 3.5% in London, trading near a one-year low. The proportion of businesses that are gaining market share reached 38%, the lowest ever, as shoppers switched to rival products to save money. Third-quarter sales growth was just shy of estimates.

The results were underwhelming and the plan involves no significant portfolio restructuring, wrote Tineke Frikkee, head of UK research at Waverton, which holds the shares. The multi-year growth goal of 3% to 5% is well below current rates of inflation.

Schumacher said he will reverse the underperformance after strategic missteps of recent years angered investors. He also aims to sell off non-core products, announcing the divestment of a stake in Dollar Shave Club, a razor business Unilever bought for $1 billion in 2016. The Dutch executive became CEO in July, coming from one of Europe’s largest dairy cooperatives.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:

Unilever’s action plan under new CEO Hein Schumacher seems transitional rather than transformational, and may initially disappoint, with multi-year targets led by 3-5% underlying sales growth (USG) and modest margin expansion unchanged. USG of 5.2% in 3Q met consensus with 2023 targets intact. The majority sale of Dollar Shave Club could be the first of several smaller portfolio exits. — Deborah Aitken, BI analyst

Other branded consumer goods makers have struggled to sell more products as they pass higher raw material costs onto consumers. Yet Danone and Procter & Gamble beat sales estimates in their most recent quarters. Danone, which has been undergoing a turnaround of its own, on Thursday raised its full-year guidance.

Read More: Danone Raises 2023 Outlook as Sales Beat Expectations

Internal Appointments

Beauty and wellbeing boss Fernando Fernandez will become CFO Jan. 1, replacing Graeme Pitkethly, who had announced plans to leave. The heads of nutrition and ice cream, two of Unilever’s weakest businesses, will leave the company.

The new appointments, including presidents for home care as well as beauty and wellbeing were internal — something that could disappoint those who think Unilever needs a more dramatic overhaul. Following a shareholder protest in May the new leadership’s pay calculations will be revamped, factoring in return on invested capital and total shareholder returns.

Schumacher plans to boost profitability with savings on raw materials. He pledged “crystal clear” targets set for operational metrics like labor productivity and energy efficiency, stepping up capital expenditure to deliver on them.

The lagging performance of nutrition and ice cream, as well as the departure of their bosses, will heighten speculation that the businesses would eventually be split off. Activist Nelson Peltz having joined the Unilever board appeared to make the move more likely. Schumacher, who worked with Peltz at Kraft Heinz, did not rule out a break-up on a call with analysts but said that improving the performance of the portfolio it has now was the best way to drive returns.

Read More: Unilever’s New Boss Hein Schumacher Faces Long List of Investor Demands

Schumacher vowed to increase gross margin and deliver shareholder returns in the top third of Unilever’s peer group.

The new strategy statement didn’t mention the word “purpose.” Jope’s focus on that issue, which led brands like Domestos disinfectants trying to improve access to toilets in developing countries, drew ridicule from investors.

“I don’t think we advanced a cause for purpose by force-fitting it across every brand,” Schumacher told analysts.

(Updates with details on plan)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.