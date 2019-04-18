(Bloomberg) -- Unilever began the year on a better-than-expected note, helped by strong growth in the company’s home-care business.

Underlying sales rose 3.1 percent in the first quarter, the Anglo-Dutch company said Thursday. Analysts expected 2.8 percent growth.

Key Insights

Stronger-than-expected sales were driven by emerging markets, especially in Asia, providing some reassurance after the company had warned that Latin America would weigh on its performance this year.

Unilever’s growth fell short of the high bar set by Nestle SA, which reported sales that beat expectations on Thursday. Danone SA said earlier this week that its sales were held back by slowing demand for its baby-food products in China.

In the home-care business, eco-conscious products under the Seventh Generation and Omo brands performed especially well.

The quarter marks the first full financial period in which Chief Executive Officer Alan Jope has led the maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, during which he reshuffled management to spark growth amid economic woes in Latin America.

Market Reaction

Unilever shares have risen 7 percent so far this year.

