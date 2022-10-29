(Bloomberg) --

Unilever, the owner of brands ranging from Hellmann’s mayonnaise to Magnum ice cream, is now telling investors how healthy -- or unhealthy -- its food is, based not just on its own criteria, but on those of six government-endorsed nutritional models.

The consumer-goods giant subjected its product range to broader scrutiny after ShareAction, a responsible investment charity, championed a resolution urging the company to do the reporting. Unilever’s rivals have yet to do the same.

“Unilever has taken a bold step forward by publishing the healthiness of its portfolio against recognized government-endorsed metrics on nutrition,” said Holly Gabriel, campaign lead at ShareAction. “This sets a new precedent for global food manufacturers.”

For investors, the healthiness of food and beverages has become an increasing concern as governments try to curb illness and obesity by banning or slapping warning labels on junk food, and as more consumers adopt healthier lifestyles. The UK, South Africa and Mexico are taxing sugary drinks, while others are restricting ads for unhealthy food.

Yet the lack of a prevailing yardstick for measuring food groups’ exposure complicates comparisons. The proportion of Unilever’s food sales considered healthy by different metrics shows a wide variation, raising questions about the data’s usefulness.

Healthy or Not?

Perhaps not surprisingly, the healthiness of Unilever’s food range mostly scored lower when assessed against the independent metrics than its own. By in-house standards, 63% of the portfolio was considered healthy. On the lower end, under the Health Star Rating used in Australia and New Zealand, just 17% of Unilever’s food gets 3.5 stars or more out of 5.

“These wide range of results highlight the fact that there is currently no one global definition of what constitutes ‘healthy,”’ Unilever said in a statement. “It is important to work to one global standard to drive nutritional improvement across the portfolio at speed.”

Unilever said Friday it’s now aiming for 85% of its servings to meet its own science-based nutrition criteria by 2028 -- a measure which may be useful for tracking progress over time, but not for comparing food portfolios.

Aligning reporting metrics has been difficult in part because there are so many different variables that can be used to determine “healthiness,” including calories, sugar, salt and fat content. What’s more, the companies have argued that metrics should take into account how the products are consumed.

For example, 100 grams of Bovril beef yeast extract contains around twice a person’s recommended daily salt intake. But it’s typically added in small quantities to a recipe to add flavor, rather than consumed on its own. A typical serving size of 10 grams amounts to a fifth of a person’s daily recommended salt intake. That may be high, but is it unhealthy? And, if the ingredient encourages people to consume vegetables by enhancing their taste, that could carry an overall health benefit.

This line of reasoning recently failed the legal test, however. In July, Kellogg Co. lost a challenge against new regulations in England restricting the promotion of food and drink products that are high in fat, salt and sugar. The Frosted Flakes maker had argued the sugar content of its cereals should be measured after milk is added. The judge disagreed.

