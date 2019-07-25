(Bloomberg) -- Unilever reported second-quarter sales growth below expectations as a wet spring in Europe and North America crimped demand for ice cream.

The maker of Ben & Jerry’s reported underlying growth of 3.5%. Analysts had expected 3.7%. The company said it continues to expect full-year growth in its multiyear 3% to 5% range.

Challenges are mounting for Chief Executive Officer Alan Jope in his first year, amid sluggish volume growth in developing markets, especially in Latin America.

Unilever has had some success in raising prices to make up for soft demand. Some of the gains, however, stem from higher commodity costs, which have slowed the company’s drive to become more profitable.

Unilever became the latest of a series of European companies to cite the weather for disappointing sales. Growth across global markets was mixed, with a stronger performance in parts of Asia.

Unilever shares have climbed 17% in London over the past 12 months.

