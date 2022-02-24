(Bloomberg) -- Hindustan Unilever Ltd. announced plans to separate the roles of chairman and chief executive officer as Unilever Plc’s India unit seeks to boost governance standards.

Nitin Paranjpe, currently the chief operating officer of Unilever, will be taking over as the non-executive chairman of the Indian subsidiary while Sanjiv Mehta will continue as the chief executive and the managing director, Hindustan Unilever said in an exchange filing Thursday. The change will be effective from March 31.

The maker of Hellmann’s mayonnaise and Dove soaps is seeking to bolster corporate governance standards after posting quarterly profits last month that met analyst expectations despite cost pressures.

