(Bloomberg) -- The Indian unit of Unilever NV reported better-than-expected profit for the quarter ended June 30 as it pared costs and consumers stockpiled household essentials during the world’s biggest lockdown.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd., the Anglo-Dutch company’s listed local subsidiary, reported a 6.8% rise in net income to 18.8 billion rupees ($252 million) for the latest quarter, beating an average analysts estimate of 17.2 billion rupees. Revenue rose 4.3% to 104.1 billion rupees, according to an exchange filing Tuesday.

The outlook for the snacks-to-soap maker is likely to improve further with India easing its lockdown from early June in a bid to prop up an economy that’s headed for the first annual contraction in over 40 years. As virus cases continue to spike, making India the third worst-hit nation, Unilever will see robust demand for its health and hygiene products in its second most important market globally.

“While constraints continue due to restrictions in several parts of the country and the near-term demand outlook remains uncertain, we remain well positioned to drive competitive, profitable, and responsible growth,” Sanjiv Mehta, Hindustan Unilever’s managing director said in a press release.

The company said in April that it was going to launch several new products in the health and hygiene segment, given the focus on sanitation to fend off the novel coronavirus.

Hindustan Unilever also announced plans to rename its controversial skin-brightening cream ‘Fair & Lovely’ to ‘Glow & Lovely’ this month,as the company came under pressure amid Black Lives Matter protests in the U.S over branding that deepens racial stereotypes and prejudices.

It also removed the terms “fair,” “whitening” and “lightening” from Fair & Lovely’s packaging and marketing material of the product, which brings in about $500 million a year, and feature women of all skin tones in future advertising campaigns.

