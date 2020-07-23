2h ago
Unilever Sales Benefit From Soap as Pandemic Spurs Handwashing
(Bloomberg) -- Unilever reported better-than-expected sales as shoppers stocked up on soap and hand sanitizer amid the pandemic.
- Underlying sales fell 0.3% in the second quarter. Analysts expected a 3.9% decline.
Key Insights
- Unilever has been maintaining flat sales so far this year as demand for hygiene products offsets a decline in ice cream and sales to restaurants.
- Makers of food and essential consumer goods have been a haven this year as demand has been more stable and benefited from hoarding.
- The Anglo-Dutch company has quickly responded to the changes in demand, increasing its capacity to make hand sanitizer by about 600 times and expanding its Lifebuoy hygiene brand to more than 50 markets.
- Unilever gave some M&A news, announcing it plans to keep its tea business in India and Indonesia as well as stakes in ready-to-drink beverages even as it tries to sell the rest of the unit, confirming a previous Bloomberg report. The assets being sold have annual revenue of 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion).
Market Action
- The shares have dropped 5.4% in the past month.
