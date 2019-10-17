Unilever Sales Growth Held Back by Weakness in Ice Cream and Tea

(Bloomberg) -- Unilever’s growth fell just short of estimates last quarter on disappointing sales of ice cream in Europe and black tea across the developed world.

The 2.9% third-quarter gain in underlying sales growth at the owner of Lipton tea and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream compared with a 3% consensus analyst forecast.

Key Insights

Europe was the only region where underlying sales growth stalled. The continent struggled against tough comparisons after hot weather in 2018 boosted ice cream sales.

In the third quarter, Unilever’s sales fell by 0.1% in developed markets, highlighting the challenge the world’s biggest brands face as shoppers increasingly favor locally made labels with more artisanal cachet.

Unilever’s growth over nine months lagged slightly behind the performance of rival Nestle SA, which also reported results on Thursday.

Market Reaction

The shares have gained 14% so far this year.

