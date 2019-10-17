1h ago
Unilever Sales Growth Held Back by Weakness in Ice Cream and Tea
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Unilever’s growth fell just short of estimates last quarter on disappointing sales of ice cream in Europe and black tea across the developed world.
- The 2.9% third-quarter gain in underlying sales growth at the owner of Lipton tea and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream compared with a 3% consensus analyst forecast.
Key Insights
- Europe was the only region where underlying sales growth stalled. The continent struggled against tough comparisons after hot weather in 2018 boosted ice cream sales.
- In the third quarter, Unilever’s sales fell by 0.1% in developed markets, highlighting the challenge the world’s biggest brands face as shoppers increasingly favor locally made labels with more artisanal cachet.
- Unilever’s growth over nine months lagged slightly behind the performance of rival Nestle SA, which also reported results on Thursday.
Market Reaction
- The shares have gained 14% so far this year.
