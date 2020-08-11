(Bloomberg) -- Unilever said the consumer-goods maker would abandon its plan to unify its headquarters in London and scrap its Dutch base if a proposal by an opposition party for a corporate exit tax goes ahead.

Unilever said it believes the proposal, submitted by the opposition Green party, is contrary to international law, but if it were implemented, the company would face a bill of about 11 billion euros ($12.9 billion).

The proposal would need to go through both houses of the Dutch parliament, and it’s not clear how long that would take or how probable it would be. It would be retroactive to moves completed after July 10. The party has 14 of the 150 seats in the lower house of the Dutch parliament.

Unilever scrapped a plan to make a single headquarters in Rotterdam two years ago. The government at the time was planning to ease dividend-withholding tax to accommodate Unilever.

The company has maintained dual nationality since the 1930 merger of Margarine Unie of the Netherlands and U.K. soapmaker Lever Brothers.

Unilever made the comments in the prospectus to its unification, which it aims to complete in late November.

