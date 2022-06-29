(Bloomberg) -- Unilever Plc has sold its Ben & Jerry’s business in Israel following a storm of criticism when the ice cream brand said it would halt sales in Jewish West Bank settlements.

The Anglo-Dutch consumer giant said its current local licensee partner, Avi Zinger, the owner of American Quality Products Ltd., will now have full control to sell Ben & Jerry’s under its Hebrew and Arabic names throughout Israel and the West Bank. This will “ensure the ice cream stays available to all consumers,” the company said.

Unilever became embroiled in a political controversy last year after Ben & Jerry’s -- a brand which has a history of publicly embracing socially progressive causes, from same-sex marriage to the Black Lives Matter movement -- said it would stop selling ice cream in Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told Unilever at the time that the “blatantly anti-Israel” decision would have “serious repercussions, legal and otherwise.” Ben & Jerry’s stance also resulted in U.S. funds including those managed by the states of New York, Illinois, New Jersey, Florida and Texas divesting their stakes in Unilever.

Terry Smith, the founder of Fundsmith and a large investor in Unilever, also took issue with the Ben & Jerry’s Israel situation, calling it an example of the consumer giant’s excessive focus on issues unrelated to its core business to sell food.

Zinger filed a lawsuit against Unilever in March, arguing that the decision violated U.S. and Israeli law.

The dispute arose as although Unilever has owned Ben & Jerry’s for more than two decades, the ice cream company has its own board and maintains independence over its social mission and brand integrity.

On Wednesday, Unilever said under the terms of its 2000 acquisition agreement, Ben & Jerry’s independent board do have rights to take decisions about the brand’s social mission, but Unilever “reserved primary responsibility for financial and operation decisions and therefore has the right to enter this arrangement.”

Unilever said it had carried out an extensive review over several months, including with the Israeli government, on “this complex and sensitive matter.”

“We have never expressed any support for the Boycott Divestment Sanctions (BDS) movement and have no intention of changing that position,” Unilever said.

Unilever sells a range of household products in Israel, in addition to Ben & Jerry’s, and employs about 2,000 people across four manufacturing plants.

Israel said it welcomed the decision and called it an “important moral victory against the discrimination and antisemitism that lies at the heart of the BDS campaign.”

Ben & Jerry’s independent board was unavailable for comment.

