(Bloomberg) --

Unilever plans to combine its U.K. and Dutch arms in a single British parent company, reversing a previous plan to consolidate into a Netherlands-based entity.

“After a comprehensive review over the last 18 months, the board continues to believe that moving from the current dual-headed legal structure to a single parent company will bring significant benefits,” the owner of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream said in a statement.

The move to scrap dual legal structures will result in one class of shares and a single pool of liquidity, Unilever said. The consolidation will be implemented through a cross-border merger between Unilever PLC and Unilever NV -- the respective Dutch and British arms.

Unilever NV shareholders will receive one new Unilever PLC share in exchange for each Unilever NV share held, the company said. It plans to maintain listings in Amsterdam, London and New York.

A strategic review of Unilever’s tea business has demonstrated that the dual-headed legal structure can create disadvantages, Unilever said.

The company has maintained dual nationality since the 1930 merger of Margarine Unie of the Netherlands and U.K. soapmaker Lever Brothers. The previous plan to consolidate in the Netherlands drew fierce opposition from U.K. shareholders.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.