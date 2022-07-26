(Bloomberg) -- Unilever Plc has told Ben & Jerry’s it should steer clear of “geopolitics”, as the ice cream brand sues its corporate parent over sales in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

“There is plenty for Ben & Jerry’s to get their teeth into on their social justice mission without straying into geopolitics and I’m sure the brand will continue to enjoy a very bright future doing just that,” Unilever Chief Executive Officer Alan Jope said Tuesday on a call with journalists.

Ben & Jerry’s has a history of publicly embracing socially progressive causes from same-sex marriage to the Black Lives Matter movement. Earlier this month Ben & Jerry’s sued Unilever to block a deal that would allow its ice cream to be sold in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, saying it would conflict with the company’s “core values.” The legal action follows a controversy last year when Ben & Jerry’s said it would halt sales in Jewish West Bank settlements, citing human rights concerns.

Earlier this year the company upset Unilever as well as many consumers with a tweet saying President Joe Biden should “work for peace rather than prepare for war” with Russia in Ukraine.

Unilever itself is known for its focus on ESG matters and has drawn criticism from investor Terry Smith who accused the company earlier this year of being obsessed with displaying sustainability credentials at the expense of focusing on the business.

There has been some speculation that Unilever will seek to sell its ice cream division and the business has reorganized with independent units for ice cream, beauty and personal care. Jope dismissed the possibility of Unilever selling the Ben & Jerry’s brand.

“Ben & Jerry’s has been one of the best-performing brands in the company over the last 20 years,” Jope said. “The long term future of Ben & Jerry’s is squarely as part of Unilever.”

