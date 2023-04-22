Union Calls for Strike at Berlin Airport Monday in Wage Dispute

(Bloomberg) -- The German trade union Verdi called on its members working at Berlin’s airport to strike on Monday in an ongoing wage dispute that’s likely to lead to flight cancellations.

The stoppage is expected to affect security services, including passenger and freight controls.

The strike is scheduled for 3:30 a.m. until midnight local time, and comes after union members walked off the job on Thursday and Friday at the Duesseldorf, Hamburg and Cologne-Bonn airports.

On Friday, the transport union EVG held a nationwide warning strike in a dispute with Deutsche Bahn AG, bringing its train services to a halt for half a day.

