(Bloomberg) -- Union Pacific Corp. posted quarterly profit and revenue that beat analysts’ estimates as price increases helped counter a decline in carloads and a slowdown of trains as the railroad struggles to hire workers.

Earnings were $2.93 a share during the second quarter, up from $2.72 a year earlier, Omaha, Nebraska-based Union Pacific said in a statement. Analysts had predicted $2.84 after they trimmed the estimate by 9 cents over the last month. Revenue, driven higher by price increases and fuel surcharges, was $6.27 billion while analysts had expected $6.12 billion.

“The second quarter was a tough one as we limited carloadings and increased expenses to recover network fluidity,” Chief Executive Officer Lance Fritz said in the statement. Pricing and fuel surcharges helped offset the pressures, he said.

Even so, the difficulties with service and a volume decline dragged on Union Pacific’s efficiency, and its shares fell less than 1% before the start of regular trading Thursday. Operating margins fell to about 40% from about 44% a year earlier, while carloads fell 1.4%.

US railroads, including Union Pacific, have blamed declining train speeds and the longer times that railcars sit idle in yards on their inability to hire enough rail workers. Customer complaints about deteriorating service led the Surface Transportation Board, which regulates the industry, to hold hearings earlier this year and order railroads to issue weekly reports on their operations.

The worker shortage isn’t likely to ease anytime soon after the railroads and unions, which represent about 115,000 rail workers, hit an impasse on a labor agreement, which forced President Joe Biden to intervene last week by announcing a presidential panel to resolve the conflict.

“We are increasingly cautious on the U.S. rails’ ability to hire and retain sufficient labor while they are locked in a contentious union contract negotiation that could stretch into 4Q22,” Brian Ossenbeck, an analyst with JPMorgan Chase & Co., wrote in a July 11 report.

