(Bloomberg) -- Union Pacific Corp. reached an agreement with two of its unions to provide up to seven days of paid sick leave, the latest in a sweeping change to benefits being offered in the rail industry.

The agreement, which takes effect April 1, includes four new days of sick leave per year. Employees will also be allowed to convert three days of their existing vacation time into paid sick leave. Sick days can be taken without the advance notice typically required for personal leave.

Union Pacific said in an email Monday that the two unions — the National Conference of Fireman & Oilers and the Brotherhood of Railway Carmen — represent about 2,100 workers, or 8% of the company’s craft professionals. Negotiations are continuing with other unions.

Discussions about sick leave have been a major sticking point as rail companies seek to improve relations with employees. The benefit wasn’t included in the White House-brokered labor agreement that Congress imposed on the industry in December.

CSX Corp. said earlier this month that it agreed to offer four days of sick leave annually to about 5,000 workers.

