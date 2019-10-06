Union Says Talks With GM Have ‘Taken a Turn for the Worse’

(Bloomberg) -- Talks to end a three-week strike at General Motors Co. stalled Sunday on the union’s request for more investment in U.S. factories, slowing progress made in recent days that the two sides made on other key issues.

In a letter to members, United Auto Workers Vice President Terry Dittes said that the union made an offer to GM Saturday evening. The company’s response on Sunday morning didn’t address some issues, especially job security, and “negotiations have taken a turn for the worse.”

“They reverted back to their last rejected proposal and made little change,” Dittes wrote about GM. “It did nothing to provide job security during the term of this Agreement.”

A GM spokesman said the company had no immediate comment.

In the past week, the two sides have agreed on health care, which will remain mostly untouched from from the current plan, people familiar with the matter had said on Saturday, asking not to be identified because the agreement isn’t final. They’ve also agreed on one of the biggest outstanding issues: how to give temporary workers a path to full-time employment, the people said.

To contact the reporter on this story: David Welch in Southfield at dwelch12@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Crayton Harrison at tharrison5@bloomberg.net, Matthew G. Miller, Kevin Miller

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.