(Bloomberg) -- A New Jersey union is pressing the state to hold its largest health insurer accountable for rising costs after some public employees’ premiums for next year jumped more than 20%.

The president of the state’s Policemen’s Benevolent Association urged state Treasury officials who oversee the plan to disclose whether insurer Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey owes the state any financial penalties over the rising costs.

Governor Phil Murphy’s administration should hold Horizon to the terms of its contract, including guarantees around medical costs that the insurer agreed to, the union said. Labor leaders have clashed with the administration over the unexpected premium increases for state and local workers’ health benefits. The rising expenses, shared between workers and the agencies that employ them, are set to add to the tax burden in a state that already pays some of the highest property levies in the US.

Horizon paid the state a $24 million penalty last year after medical costs in 2020 increased faster than the ageed-to rate, the union wrote to the state Treasury in a Nov. 3 letter reviewed by Bloomberg News. But the state hasn’t said whether any similar penalties were assessed for the contract for medical costs in 2021.

A spokeswoman for the Treasury confirmed Horizon paid the $24 million for missed guarantees and said the agency is reviewing the letter. She didn’t address questions about whether the state evaluated Horizon’s performance for 2021.

The contract is designed to partially reimburse the state if Horizon doesn’t meet certain benchmarks for medical expenses, such as the average cost of hospital admissions. The state pays medical expenses out of its own funds while Horizon manages the plan’s relationships with hospitals and doctors, including negotiating prices.

“Horizon was the winning bidder on a contract worth well over half a billion dollars, largely as a result of the aggressive pricing guarantees that they promised to the state,” the union’s state president, Patrick Colligan, said in the letter addressed to State Treasurer Elizabeth Muoio. “They failed to deliver on their promise” in 2020, he wrote, and given the increase in premiums, “there is little doubt that they have continued to fail to deliver.”

The insurer has said it met the contract’s targets around service, quality and cost. “According to the State and its consultants, Horizon has met those cost benchmarks,” Horizon spokesman Tom Wilson said in an email statement in late September in response to separate questions from Bloomberg News. Asked about the guarantee payments on Monday, he said in an email that the state’s contract requires the company to refer questions to the state.

Missed Benchmarks

A memo dated June 22, 2021, from the state’s consultant, Aon Plc, that was appended to the union’s letter shows how Horizon missed the benchmarks for 2020, the first year of its contract. The average cost of hospital admissions in its preferred-provider organization plan increased by more than 8% that year, according to the memo, while the company had guaranteed increases of less than 2.5% for in-state claims and less than 3% for out-of-state claims.

Colligan wrote that the state would be better off had Horizon met the cost guarantees, but the penalties are the only way the state “may even be partially made whole.” The public-employee plans are funded by tax money and contributions from state and local workers.

Labor unions have pressed the state to hold Horizon to account before. In September, state officials approved the premium hikes for next year over the objections of union representatives on the commission that authorizes the rates.

Separate Dispute

The state Treasury backed down from a separate contract fight with Horizon last year under pressure from Murphy’s office, halting an internal complaint against the company, Bloomberg News reported in June.

In that dispute, state officials originally sought to recover $34 million from Horizon over a care navigation program that the state said the insurer failed to deliver, before the complaint was put on ice. While Murphy, a Democrat and retired Goldman Sachs Group Inc. senior director, said he didn’t intervene, Republican lawmakers called for an investigation. Horizon has disputed the state’s assertions that it didn’t comply with its contract.

The Treasury said in a May letter that it would “seek a full refund” and planned to reinstate its earlier complaint against Horizon or file a new one if the dispute wasn’t resolved by May 27. But that didn’t happen. A Treasury spokeswoman later said the two sides were in ongoing discussions. She didn’t address a question about the status of the complaint Monday.

The state Treasury has cited inflation and disruptions from Covid-19 for the rising premiums. The pandemic led to many people forgoing usual medical care in 2020, pushing insurers’ medical expenses down dramatically. The rebound in routine care since 2021, plus added costs of testing and Covid treatment, has been varied and harder to predict than typical care patterns.

Even so, the rate increases facing New Jersey’s plan are unusually large. Aon has forecast an average increase in employer health costs of 6.5% next year, while premium increases for New Jersey’s active employee plans range from about 15% for school employees to more than 20% for local government employees.

