A looming strike action for Saskatchewan workers at Viterra has been suspended after the grain marketing giant gave the union a revised offer.

Two locals of the Grain and General Services Union say members should have the opportunity to vote on the new offer.

Workers rejected Viterra’s last offer after a vote on Dec. 15 and issued a 72-hour strike notice earlier this week.

A news release from Viterra says the new four-year agreement includes overall salary increases of 4.5 per cent in first year, followed by 3.75 per cent in the second and 2.5 per cent in the following years.

The company says employees will continue to be eligible for an annual bonus payment.

Viterra says a vote is scheduled to take place in the coming weeks.