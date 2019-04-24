(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s Labor Department issued a notice of intention to deregister one of the country’s biggest and most aggressive mining unions, less than a week after the labor group called off a five-month strike.

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union “has ceased to function in terms of its constitution,” and “is not a genuine trade union,” the registrar of labor relations said in a notice published in the Government Gazette. It didn’t provide further details.

Read: South Africa Mining Union Suffers Blow Ahead of Platinum Talks

In addition to the strike at mines owned by Sibanye Gold Ltd., AMCU was involved in the strike at Lonmin Plc that culminated in the police massacring 34 people at a protest in 2012 and later led a five-month platinum industry strike.

The union and interested parties have 60 days to make representations on why the registration should not be canceled, the notice said.

A spokesperson for AMCU declined to comment.

