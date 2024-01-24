Union warns of new 72-hour Metro Vancouver bus strike if deal isn't reached next week

The union representing transit supervisors for Coast Mountain Bus Company says it will launch a new 72-hour strike stopping Metro Vancouver buses from operating if a tentative deal isn't reached by next week.

The warning comes after the B.C. government appointed a special mediator in a bid to end the dispute that prompted a two-day shutdown of bus services that ended this morning.

CUPE Local 4500 says in a statement that it welcomes the appointment of Vince Ready, but if a tentative agreement on a new contract for about 180 supervisors isn't reached by 12:01 a.m. on Feb. 3, they will withdraw services for three days.

It also says that if the Labour Relations Board allows it, picketing will be expanded to SkyTrain stations.

The union says this would effectively shut down buses, the SeaBus, and all SkyTrain services.

A different union that represents SkyTrain workers has previously said its members wouldn't cross pickets.

This is a corrected story. A previous version said the union wanted a deal by next Wednesday. In fact, it wants the deal next week.